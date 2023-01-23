Everdome Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.12 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $55.12 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

