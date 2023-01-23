European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 126,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 312,212 shares.The stock last traded at $17.58 and had previously closed at $17.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EWCZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 15.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

