EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in EQRx during the third quarter valued at $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EQRx by 424.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EQRx by 764.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,202 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EQRx by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQRx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQRX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. EQRx has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that EQRx will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

