Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) traded down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 502,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 425% from the average session volume of 95,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Environmental Waste International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

