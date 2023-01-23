Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of EGLX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 659,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.07 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.