Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.93.

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.78. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

