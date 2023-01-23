Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group accounts for about 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.85% of Encore Capital Group worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 2,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,540 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ECPG stock opened at $54.13 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.55). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

