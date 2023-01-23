Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Encavis from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Encavis Price Performance

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

