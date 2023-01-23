Ellyn Shook Sells 5,250 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

ACN stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,932. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $360.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

