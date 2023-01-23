Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.97. 127,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,030. The company has a market cap of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.