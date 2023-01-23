Electroneum Price Up 4.7% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $43.57 million and $24,410.53 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000992 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012288 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,804,318 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.