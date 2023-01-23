Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ECIFF remained flat at $12.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

