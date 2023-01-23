Efforce Market Capitalization Achieves $29.55 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Efforce has a market cap of $29.55 million and approximately $424,259.91 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efforce has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

