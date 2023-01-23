EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $21.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

EDP Renováveis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

