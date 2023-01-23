eCash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80.34 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $634.04 million and $80.34 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00584116 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00195902 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00043079 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,288,098,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,288,092,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.