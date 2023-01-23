eCash Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $639.20 million and approximately $79.38 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,779.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00589076 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00197125 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00043278 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000708 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,287,860,923,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
