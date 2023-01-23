Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Up 17.6% in December

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Ebang International Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of Ebang International stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Ebang International has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $56.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebang International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ebang International by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ebang International by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,838 shares during the period.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Further Reading

