Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.92.

ETN opened at $155.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average is $148.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $167.51.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

