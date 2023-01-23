Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Eaton Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $155.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $167.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

