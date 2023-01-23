EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. EAC has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $5,126.53 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EAC has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00387928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03827744 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,509.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

