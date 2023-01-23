Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Update

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 13,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,301,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

