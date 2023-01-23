dYdX (DYDX) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $97.46 million and $134.85 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00007643 BTC on popular exchanges.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

