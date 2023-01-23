Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Update

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.