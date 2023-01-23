DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $547.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $387.31 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $98,564.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DXP Enterprises news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $98,564.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth $4,080,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $2,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

