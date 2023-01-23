DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,174,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,530,724. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.