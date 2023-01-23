Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) is Bp Plc’s 2nd Largest Position

Bp Plc raised its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,254 shares during the quarter. Doximity comprises 20.8% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 225.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 80.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,240. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

