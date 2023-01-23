Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,324,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DLMAF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF remained flat at $60.39 on Friday. 615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

