DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) versus Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Financial Review

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DLocal and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get DLocal alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million 19.93 $77.88 million $0.36 45.81 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 1.06 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 29.97% 34.44% 16.06% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares DLocal and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DLocal and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 1 3 5 0 2.44 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 5 0 0 2.00

DLocal currently has a consensus target price of $24.22, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 236.52%. Given Just Eat Takeaway.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Just Eat Takeaway.com is more favorable than DLocal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DLocal has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DLocal beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.