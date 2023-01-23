district0x (DNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $362,431.90

district0x (DNT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, district0x has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. district0x has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $362,431.90 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00412208 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.28 or 0.28933939 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00590954 BTC.

About district0x

district0x’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.