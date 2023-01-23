Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA FAS traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $80.38. 116,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,616. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $149.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

