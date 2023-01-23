Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.