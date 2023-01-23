Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €25.00 ($27.17) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.70) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DTE stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €20.17 ($21.92). The stock had a trading volume of 8,221,177 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.94.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

