Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $28.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,392,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 585.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,453 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.