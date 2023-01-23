Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $40.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Adient Trading Down 0.5 %

Adient stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adient by 16.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 5.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Further Reading

