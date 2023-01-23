Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $66.38 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Dero has a total market cap of $66.38 million and approximately $132,060.88 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00021912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,902.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00393676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00783116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00099141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00582038 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00196038 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,226,951 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

