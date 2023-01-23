Dentacoin (DCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dentacoin (DCN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $103.14 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00414388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.51 or 0.29089642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00593709 BTC.

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin launched on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.