Dent Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Dent has a market cap of $88.96 million and $7.66 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

