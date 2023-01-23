DeltaFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,374.43 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $16,374.43 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

