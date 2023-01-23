Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 266,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on DKL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $1,298,855.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,167.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,813. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.15. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $294.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.48 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 143.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 108.79%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

