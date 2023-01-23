DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.94 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.94 billion and $2,408.77 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00393680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017774 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.