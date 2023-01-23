DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0476 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $69.31 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00232121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00101428 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00040835 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004618 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,888,565 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.