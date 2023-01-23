Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

