Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.34% of Darling Ingredients worth $35,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.03. 22,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,997. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

