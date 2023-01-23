Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $324,000.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,462. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 27.13 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.