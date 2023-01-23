Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS DSNKY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $32.94. 37,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,072. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

