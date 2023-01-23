Cypress Capital Group Sells 5,396 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.7% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.53. The stock had a trading volume of 876,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,139. The company has a market capitalization of $264.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

