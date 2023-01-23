CX Institutional Sells 3,682 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $400.17. The company had a trading volume of 696,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,955. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.83.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

