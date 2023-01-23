CX Institutional Purchases 42,001 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 124,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,507. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

