CX Institutional Has $4.54 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,156 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,379 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

