CX Institutional Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CX Institutional raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after buying an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,956,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $126.94. The stock had a trading volume of 58,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,299. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

